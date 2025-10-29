Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wants to join this profession

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter says she wants to become actor

Carys, the daughter of power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, says she is keen to join her parents' profession: acting.



In a chat with People, she says, “I grew up doing theater, and I didn't study acting in school, but that's why I'm happy to be in such an informative arts space, so hopefully more of that."

It is worth noting that the 22-year-old has graduated from Brown University. She was enrolled in the Film and International Relations programme.

In other news, Radar Online reports that Michael is upset with Catherine. The reason, sources say, is the latter's remarks in a recent interview, in which she said they have four luxury estates in three different countries.

"Michael's raging that Catherine came across as flaunting their wealth," the insider adds. "He's proud of what they've built, but he's always been more private about their finances. He feels like those comments made them look tone-deaf."

"He told her it was unnecessary and that they should be focusing on family, not fortune," the source shares.

Meanwhile, Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000. They share two kids.