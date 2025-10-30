Prince Harry finally gives verdict on the right age for social media use for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry finally reveals the ideal age for Archie, Lilibet to use social media

Prince Harry has finally given his verdict on what he thinks is an age suitable for kids to be on social media.

The entire thing came out on Hasan Minaj’s YouTube channel, and was trigged by the question,“should parents post photos of their children online?”

To this Prince Harry responded, initially, by saying, “parents can do whatever they want. The reality is from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard and experienced through especially through the parents network is, you should be really really worried, concerned and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now with this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go. You don't know how it's going to be used, but that's also really sad.”

The host then poses the million dollar question to the Duke and asks, “what age do you think kids should be allowed to join social media?”

“Allowed by parents or allowed by the companies?” the royal asks in response before a bit of back and forth happens and the Duke lays down the ‘right’ age by him.

To Prince Harry “21 is a sensible age, but the companies don't they won't ever allow that. They will throw tens of millions of dollars to lobby against that.”