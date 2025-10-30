Meghan Markle dragged for ‘shameful' ‘As Ever' products

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of ripping off her customer base with over priced candles.

Renowned celebrity chef Jameson Stocks tells Daily Mail: “Charging £49 for honey is utterly disgraceful and shameful.”

Speaking further of her holiday collection, the expert adds: “While it’s understandable that everyone needs to make a profit, there’s a clear difference between earning a fair margin and exploiting customers.”

He added:“I’d recommend shopping elsewhere where you can find honey for a fraction of the price without the royal tax.”

“I believe the Meghan brand is taking advantage of people, and those who surround her with misguided advice should feel ashamed as well,” he concluded.