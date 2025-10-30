Justin Bieber reflects on growth ahead of Coachella gig

Justin Bieber gets candid while prepping for Coachella

Justin Bieber is gearing up for his upcoming Coachella set.

As per a recent report by People, the Baby hitmaker is thrilled about his upcoming gig at 2026 Coachella and has partnered with live-streaming platform Twitch to share live insights into his behind-the-scenes preparations.

"Justin’s Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he’s excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella," a source close to Bieber told the outlet.

In one of the posts he posted on the platform, the 31-year-old singer shared some insights into how he is learning to relearn his past patterns and to be less defensive.

"Sometimes even the way we've been raised, is like, you know, just like, 'Toughen up. Keep going.' Being vulnerable can be really scary," he shared.

"We get to change those things, which is nice. Grateful for that," Bieber added.

After Bieber was announced as one of the headliners of the annual musical event back in September, his mom, Pattie Mallette, shared a powerful prayer.

"We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin," the dotting mom began.

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name," wrote the 50-year-old mom, who shares Justin with ex Jeremy Bieber. "Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."