S.S. Rajamouli gets honest about Oscar night

S.S. Rajamouli on 'RRR' winning Oscar: 'So much emotions'

As Baahubali is set to hit theatres in the U.S., S.S. Rajamouli, its director, looks back at another key feat of his career, an Oscar for his movie RRR.



In a chat with UPI, he opens up about the night his film's track Naatu Naatu won an Academy Award.

"It is so many emotions put together, where we started as people, as a family, together, and where we could bring our Indian story to that platform, a lot of sacrifices, a lot of stories, a lot of emotions, and all of them pouring into that moment," he shares. "I really can't put that into words."

Elsewhere in the interview, the critically acclaimed filmmaker says his movie Baahubali, which turns 10 this year, played a key role in helping him make RRR.

"I was able to make RRR because of Baahubali," says the director. "Baahubali is the film that took me from one level to the next level, where I could either bring in big superstars or dream big or make action sequences that have bigger budgets."

It is worth noting that Baahubali: The Epic will combine both 2015's Baahubali: The Beginning and 2017's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single movie, which will open in U.S. cinemas.