King shocks royal watchers with move against brother: 'Ruthless'

King Charles dubbed ‘ruthless’ after stripping Prince Andrew of royal titles

King Charles has made one of his toughest decisions yet as he removes Prince Andrew’s royal and military titles and asking him to leave his home at Royal Lodge.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Jennie Bond said she was “gobsmacked” by the move, calling it the most “ruthless and decisive” action she has seen in more than 30 years of covering the Royal family.

Bond said the decision shows how seriously the King is taking the growing public and political pressure surrounding his brother.

She said, "I’ve been reporting on the Royal Family for more than three decades, including Diana’s death, and this is a crisis beyond anything I’ve covered before.

"King Charles is not a ruthless man but this, you have to say, is ruthless action,” the expert added.

Andrew would now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and will soon move out of his home Royal Lodge.

“To take the title of prince away from his brother and to demand that he leaves the Royal Lodge, which he had pretty secure tenancy on, it has surprised me.

"I came in this evening to this news and I was gobsmacked, but I think that the clamour from the public, from the press and from Parliament the King heard that.

"I think also when he was out earlier this week and heard someone in crowd heckling him about what he knew about Andrew, that was really one step too far."