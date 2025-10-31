Lady Gaga's grandmother has died at 94

Lady Gaga’s grandmother has died.

Angelina Calderone Germanotta - the mom of the 39-year-old pop megastar's dad Joe Germanotta - passed away on October 12, days before her 95th birthday, TMZ reports.

The outlet also claims that Angelina's funeral took place on October 17 in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - has not publicly announced the death of her beloved grandmother.

The family matriarch was a woman of strength and compassion, and it touched the public in 2021 when the Abracadabra hitmaker's two French Bulldogs – Koji and Gustav, were stolen in a street attack on Sierra Bonita Avenue, Hollywood.

Showing compassion for the then-injured dog walker and her family following the incident, Angelina told the New York Daily News at the time: "It's a cruel world we're living in. I'm praying this young man recovers, and I hope the dogs are found safe and in good health.”

"The family is devastated. It's very, very sad that we're living in a world where this can happen. We're all so upset because the dogs are two trusting animals, and why would anyone want to do something like this and seriously hurt that young man? It's awful," she added.

Angelina further mentioned: "I'm always devastated by anything bad that happens to my granddaughter. She's a very unique and wonderful young woman. She cares a great deal about all her animals."

This reported news of Angelina's death comes as Gaga promised her fans to keep performing for the next 20 years "no matter what."

Speaking at a recent show on her The Mayhem Ball concert tour at London's The O2 Arena, she told the crowd: "It’s been nearly 20 years, and look, I promise I am going to make a lot more music. I will come back.”

"Every city that I go to, I make a pact, I always say this. If I come back 20 years from now, will you come to the show? You promise? I will be here no matter what," Lady Gaga further said at that time.