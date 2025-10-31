Earthshot Prize awards take a trip down memory lane

The Earthshot Prize has just tugged at heartstrings

Prince William’s brainchild, the Earthshot Prize has just taken a trip down memory lane and recounted the celebrations that took place on its stage, in years prior.

For those unversed, the Earthhot prize is a global environmental award that Is awarded annually to all those who have taken a personal pledge towards environmentalism.

Now the organization’s Instagram page has taken a trip down memory lane, recounting its inception, which happened back in London.

For those unversed, this shout out has come in response to the upcoming award show that is slated for November 5th, 2025.

The post shared includes video clips from that year’s performance and a caption that reads, “@Coldplay inspired the universe with their incredible bicycle-powered performance at The Earthshot Prize Awards 2021 in London!”

“Follow along for your front seat to this year's star-studded Awards Ceremony, coming soon on 5 November.”

Check it out Below:

Its founder and president Prince William’s aim from this project is for the initiative to “champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders” because “when they win, we all win.”

This years’ awards will be hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

According to its official website “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.