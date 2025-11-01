 
Andrew sees Prince William turn ‘power crazed': ‘Should go down a peg or three'

Andrew is witnessing a change in Prince William

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has seems a major shift happen in his nephew who he once ‘adored’ an insider has just revealed.

For those unversed, this relates to King Charles’ decision to strip Andrew of his princely title.

While speaking to Closer Magazine the insider explained how bad things have become behind the scenes because the Prince of Wales allegedly feels this punishment isn’t enough for his uncle.

Not to mention the insider reveals “it’s common knowledge that William was the driving force behind the King’s decision to strip the Yorks of their titles, and now he’s pushing hard behind the scenes to get him evicted from Royal Lodge and banished entirely – preferably overseas.”

What makes things worse for the other members of the Firm is that “Andrew is well aware of William’s bid and he’s absolutely furious.”

According to the source “he used to be fond of his nephew but now he’s seeing him as power-crazed and vengeful and feels he deserves to be taken down a peg or three.”

