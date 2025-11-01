Horror icon Robert Englund receives huge Hollywood honor

Robert Englund horror star receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Robert Englund is a Hollywood legend!

The actor, who portrayed Freddy Krueger on the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has been awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a nod to the spooky season, his ceremony occurred on Halloween and a swarm of Freddy Kreuger fans arrived to celebrate Englund's achievement.

Adding to the celebration Englund delighted everyone by posing up a storm beside his newly-minted star with billowing smoke and Krueger's iconic clawed glove.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Englund appeared on stage to the crowd chanting “Freddy!”

After expressing gratitude to those who helped him during his career, he ended his speech with, “Trick or f***ing treat!”

Englund's A Nightmare on Elm Street co-star Heather Langenkamp took to the podium to praise the actor as she spoke to PEOPLE magazine.

“They did a lot of months of preparing the special effects makeup that he would wear,” she said.

Langenkamp continued, “They had many weeks of preparing a costume that would bring forth that incredible silhouette of Freddy Krueger that we all know so well.”

“And when I look at this five-pointed star in front of me with Robert's name on it, I think of the five fingers of that oily, dirty glove that he wore on his right hand,” the actress further said.

She also praised Englund’s portrayal of Kreuger, calling his voice “gravelly.”

“It was sneering. There was a little spittle involved. It was incredibly just... it stuck your teeth on edge. The minute Robert took on Freddy's voice, and he married that demented sneer with this wonderful portrayal of the most evil character you can think of,” Heather Langenkamp concluded.