Why seismic move against Andrew took such a long time? Real reason exposed

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

A royal expert and former press secretary of late Queen Elizabeth II has disclosed the real reason why King Charles took such a long time to take action against his brother Andrew.

Speaking to the People magazine, Ailsa Anderson, who worked for the late Queen from 2001 to 2013, revealed Andrew had been “dragging his heels”

She said, "Andrew had been dragging his heels. They had to take constitutional advice and legal advice and over the lease on Royal Lodge.”

Anderson went on saying, "They had to get all the dots on I’s and T’s crossed before they made this announcement."

The report also quoted Anderson as saying the matter would have been complicated for King Charles.

The Queen’s former aide said, "It must be mixed emotions for him. That is why this has taken such a long time. It is family and monarchy, and when the lines are blurred, it’s very difficult for them.”

On Andrew's next chapter, Ailsa Anderson said, "It is unprecedented. He has been banished to Sandringham. He is only 65, and you have to wonder what is he going to do?"

Another royal expert Catherine Mayer said, "It’s horrifying to the royals, and that’s another reason why they have been so slow to do it.

"They well understand that the survival of the monarchy is not only something that happens by active consent but because people don’t think very deeply about what the alternatives will be or have strong enough reasons to think that they want to replace them."

