Buckingham Palace shares major update about Princess Anne after King Charles action against Andrew

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor"

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared major update about Princess Anne, two days after King Charles stripped his brother Andrew’s title of the Prince.

The palace announced on Thursday, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Andrew has also been told to move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle´s sprawling grounds, and he will move "to alternative private accommodation" as soon as possible.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," it added.

Amid this development, the palace shared photos of Princess Anne on social media with a major update.

The palace revealed, “This week, as Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, The Princess Royal visited the Scottish Rugby Team as they took part in a ‘Team Run’ training session.”

Princess Anne says, “Always a joy to be at Murrayfield to watch some rugby!”

She further said, “Wishing @scotlandteam the best of luck for the rest of the season!”


