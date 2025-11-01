You'll topple us all: How King Charles convinced Andrew to accept his decision

How King Charles convinced Andrew to accept his decision

There was an extremely strong pushback from Andrew as King Charles tried to convince him to accept the action the monarch was going to take against him.

"Contrary to what we read in the newspapers. I heard, originally there was extremely strong pushback from Andrew, who was trying to find every means and every reasons he could to resist this," said journalist Emily Maitlis while speaking on The News Agents podcast.

She added, "When I asked what brought Andrew around, I was told that the monarch had made himself see the ultimate threat. In other words, and this is the phrase that was used to me, I don't think these are the words the king used; 'You will topple us all."

The journalist said, "In other words Andrew did not want that on his shoulders.

She said the idea was to make Andrew think "Would your mother really want to see you putting at risk the whole establishment."

According to what Emily Maitlis said, the king must have found it quite difficult to persuade his younger brother to accept the decision since their siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, were of the view that the monarch was going too hard on their brother.

King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home on Thursday, seeking to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, the younger brother of Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, came under mounting pressure in recent years over his behaviour and his ties to the late sex offender Epstein. Earlier this month he was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.