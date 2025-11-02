Meghan Markle shows off a glimpse into her life at home with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows what life is like with Prince Harry behind the scenes

Meghan Markle has just turned to social media to show off what life is like in Montecito with Prince Harry.

This glimpse of their private abode that the Sussexes share in California with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was shared in an Instagram video.

The video shows what appears to be a home cinema set up, with Prince Andrew on the plush couch, Meghan starting off off-screen but jumping towards her husband a few seconds in, to give him a hug.

From the same area off-camera she is followed by her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and squealing ‘Oh my God’.

For those unversed, its claimed that the duo were likely watching a World Series baseball competition where the Los Angeles Dodgers won, according to Express UK.

The same post was also shared by the Duchess’ pal Kelly, on her personal Instagram too.