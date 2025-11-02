 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shows off a glimpse into her life at home with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reveals how her life goes with Prince Harry behind the scenes

By
Hiba Anjum
|

November 02, 2025

Meghan Markle shows what life is like with Prince Harry behind the scenes
Meghan Markle shows what life is like with Prince Harry behind the scenes

Meghan Markle has just turned to social media to show off what life is like in Montecito with Prince Harry.

This glimpse of their private abode that the Sussexes share in California with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was shared in an Instagram video.

Advertisement

The video shows what appears to be a home cinema set up, with Prince Andrew on the plush couch, Meghan starting off off-screen but jumping towards her husband a few seconds in, to give him a hug.

Source: Meghan Markles Instagram
Source: Meghan Markle's Instagram
Source: Meghan Markles Instagram
Source: Meghan Markle's Instagram

From the same area off-camera she is followed by her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and squealing ‘Oh my God’.

Source: Meghan Markles Instagram
Source: Meghan Markle's Instagram
Source: Kelly McKee Zajfen s Instagram
Source: Kelly McKee Zajfen 's Instagram

For those unversed, its claimed that the duo were likely watching a World Series baseball competition where the Los Angeles Dodgers won, according to Express UK.

The same post was also shared by the Duchess’ pal Kelly, on her personal Instagram too. 

Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson knows she is ‘still a big name' despite Andrew lows
Sarah Ferguson knows she is ‘still a big name' despite Andrew lows
No ‘dark days' of monarchy can help Prince Andrew, says expert
No ‘dark days' of monarchy can help Prince Andrew, says expert
Prince Andrew should be put in ‘The Tower of London,' says an expert
Prince Andrew should be put in ‘The Tower of London,' says an expert
Prince William. Kate Middleton move to 'forever home' at Forest Lodge
Prince William. Kate Middleton move to 'forever home' at Forest Lodge
Why Prince Andrew really caved in front of King Charles?
Why Prince Andrew really caved in front of King Charles?
Andrew won't be deprived of Queen's dogs, palace confirms
Andrew won't be deprived of Queen's dogs, palace confirms
Royal family takes unusual step on King Charles's Andrew statement
Royal family takes unusual step on King Charles's Andrew statement
Queen Elizabeth pointed finger at King Charles before her death video
Queen Elizabeth pointed finger at King Charles before her death