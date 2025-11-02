Prince Albert of Monaco attends the official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum

Prince Albert of Monaco kicks off another engagement in Egypt

Prince Albert of Monaco has just showed his pictures from a trip to Egypt, for the official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The pictures have been shared in an official Instagram post that offered even more insights into the day’s events.

The collections of pictures included portraits with all dignitaries, snippets from the museum itself, and also some red carpet images.

What is pertinent to mention is that the prince attended the event after receiving an invitation by the Egyptian President and his wife, alongside eighty other kings, heads of state and government and also some international leaders.

During his time there Prince Albert is said to have “hailed a major step in the preservation of Egyptian history and in passing on to future generations unique testimonies of ancient civilization. He stressed how discovering this museum and its remarkable collections will contribute to showcase an invaluable cultural heritage,” according to the post’s caption.

What is also pertinent to mention is that “following the speeches and artistic performances, the Prince visited the museum's galleries, admiring, among other things, Tutankhamun's treasure, unearthed in 1922 in a tomb that remained intact in the Valley of the Kings.”

Check it out Below:



