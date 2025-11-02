 
Geo News

Prince Albert of Monaco attends the official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum

Prince Albert of Monaco shows off his most recent visit to Egypt for the official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum

By
Hiba Anjum
|

November 02, 2025

Prince Albert of Monaco kicks off another engagement in Egypt
Prince Albert of Monaco kicks off another engagement in Egypt

Prince Albert of Monaco has just showed his pictures from a trip to Egypt, for the official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The pictures have been shared in an official Instagram post that offered even more insights into the day’s events.

Advertisement

The collections of pictures included portraits with all dignitaries, snippets from the museum itself, and also some red carpet images.

What is pertinent to mention is that the prince attended the event after receiving an invitation by the Egyptian President and his wife, alongside eighty other kings, heads of state and government and also some international leaders.

During his time there Prince Albert is said to have “hailed a major step in the preservation of Egyptian history and in passing on to future generations unique testimonies of ancient civilization. He stressed how discovering this museum and its remarkable collections will contribute to showcase an invaluable cultural heritage,” according to the post’s caption.

What is also pertinent to mention is that “following the speeches and artistic performances, the Prince visited the museum's galleries, admiring, among other things, Tutankhamun's treasure, unearthed in 1922 in a tomb that remained intact in the Valley of the Kings.”

Check it out Below: 


Advertisement
King Charles ‘guides' new decision about stripping away Andrew's title with the Navy
King Charles ‘guides' new decision about stripping away Andrew's title with the Navy
King Charles finally cuts off all 'personal contact' with Andrew after title removal
King Charles finally cuts off all 'personal contact' with Andrew after title removal
King Charles steels himself over little brother Andrew
King Charles steels himself over little brother Andrew
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive THIS advice about William, 'men in suits'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive THIS advice about William, 'men in suits'
Sarah Ferguson 'needs' London as she decides to move forward independently video
Sarah Ferguson 'needs' London as she decides to move forward independently
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor stands accused of ‘reeking' of scandal & moral bankruptcy
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor stands accused of ‘reeking' of scandal & moral bankruptcy
Meghan Markle shows off a glimpse into her life at home with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shows off a glimpse into her life at home with Prince Harry
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor hurled from lofty heights to the hard, cold ground
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor hurled from lofty heights to the hard, cold ground