Punjab govt extends Section 144 for one more week

Public assembly of four or more people prohibited.

Weapon display and loudspeaker use completely banned.

Exemptions apply to weddings, funerals, govt officials.

The Punjab Home Department extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for seven more days, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

A formal notification regarding the enforcement of Section 144 until Saturday, November 8, 2025, was issued by the provincial government.

The spokesperson said that the ban on all kinds of protests, rallies, processions, sit-ins, public gatherings, and similar activities will remain in place.

Under Section 144, any gathering of four or more people in public places is strictly prohibited, the spokesperson added.

The notification also stated that the display of weapons and the use of loudspeakers are completely banned. Loudspeakers may only be used for the call to prayer (Azan) and Friday sermons.

Publishing or distributing any inflammatory, hate-based, or sectarian material is also prohibited under the order.

The spokesperson said the decision to extend Section 144 was made to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

However, the restrictions will not apply to wedding ceremonies, funeral prayers, or burial events, the spokesperson clarified.

Officials, government employees performing their duties, and courts will also remain exempt from the ban.

The imposition of these restrictions had been initiated in the province last month following violent protests by the religio-political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which was later declared proscribed by the federal government.

Law enforcers and protesters had engaged in clashes for days, leading to deaths and injuries to cops and demonstrators.