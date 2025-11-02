Andrew has a storm brewing and 'there is something going on': Butler

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is in for another rough experience

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, a former prince and brother of the current monarch is said to be in line for a major woe that is rumored to be ‘bigger’ than ever before.

A warning, of this magnitude, has been issued by a man who formerly worked for the British Royal Family, in particular King Charles from 2004 and 2011.

At the time the King was the Prince of Wales and this ex-butler’s warning comes as a “gut feeling.”

The man in question is Mr Grant Harrold and he spoke about this with GB News just recently.

He started by saying, “My gut feeling is that something bigger is going to come out.”

because when it comes to the Firm, “The Royal Family are not silly, they know exactly what they are doing and to remove these titles, to remove his birthright, to take all that away…” so “they are not doing this lightly,” he even noted. That is why the former employee feels “there is something going on.”

He also doubled down and added, “there is something brewing and I think they're getting ready for whatever is going to happen,” and before concluding said, “they’re getting ready for it,” before time.

For those unversed, as of now, not only are there calls to strip a remaining government honor, namely his honorary rank of vice-admiral, but there are also a media frenzy happening as some call for him to be presented and give evidence in the Jeffrey Episten case.