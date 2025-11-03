Justin Bieber labels touring ‘super daunting'

Justin Bieber calls touring ‘super daunting’

Justin Bieber just admitted that he finds the idea of touring “super daunting.”

The 31-year-old singer addressed the challenges of leaving behind his 28-year-old wife, Hailey Bieber, and their 15-month-old son, Jack Blues, during a Twitch livestream in which Justin and pals carved pumpkins.

He said: "Touring takes so much out of you, and I’ve done it since I was a kid. Even the idea of touring sounds super daunting.”

"I always start out really loving it and then it gets to a point where I am super burnt out," the Baby singer explained.

However, Justin wants to choose a location where he can perform for two nights.

The two-time Grammy Award-winner said: "I really wanna do spot-date where I pick a city and do a couple of shows and not commit to a whole two years."

Justin's admission comes as he is reportedly set to headline Coachella in 2026.

The line-up for the annual music and arts festival, which is to be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, was announced on September 16, and Justin will take to the stage for the Saturday shows, April 11 and 18.

Towards the end of October, the singer joined Twitch and treated his followers to behind-the-scenes videos from a studio where he and his team are putting together his set for the festival.

A source close to Justin told People: "Justin’s Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he’s excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella."

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber's previous Coachella appearances include when he performed alongside Ariana Grande onstage in 2019, then with Tems in 2024.