Ex press secretary reveals reason for King Charles' delay over taking away Andrew's title

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s title and King Charles’ apprehension explained

The real reason it took King Charles so long to strip Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his princely title has finally been hypothesized by an expert.

The expert in question is Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson.

She shared everything in a chat with People magazine and admitted that there were two reasons for this delay. One being that “Andrew had been dragging his heels,” and second being that “they (the Royal Family) had to take constitutional advice and legal advice and over the lease on Royal Lodge.”

“They had to get all the dots on I’s and T’s crossed before they made this announcement,” Ms Anderson explained as well.

A bit later into the chat, the topic steered towards Andrew’s emotions before and after this statement.

Regarding this she, “it must be mixed emotions for him (the King). That is why this has taken such a long time. It is family and monarchy, and when the lines are blurred, it’s very difficult for them.”

King Charles’ Statement About Andrew’s Title:

For those unversed with the statement itself, Buckingham Palace said, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Government Calls To Strip Andrew Before Charles’ Statement:

However, prior to this, some government officials had even turned to Parliament, and called for action to be taken against the former Duke.

SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn was one of them, and he spoke to The Guardian about this.

“If the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act,” he said.

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”