Insider reveals the state of Royal Lodge as Sarah Ferguson Andrew plan move

An insider has just come forward to reveal what the state of things is like at Royal Lodge at the moment, especially with both, Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew packing separately, for their respective moves.

For those unversed, while Andrew is slated to move to King Charles’ private residence in Sandringham estate, Fergie is said to be house-hunting solo.

The insider in question spoke to The Daily Mail about all this and admitted that while the Firm would like for things to happen swiftly, there is a high chance that it will take “weeks not months” to pack up.

A big reason for that is because “the Amazon deliveries that go up to Royal lodge are unbelievable.”

According to the source its at the point where “there are rooms full of boxes that haven't even been opened.”

That is why “it will take weeks, if not months to shift all their s*** out,” they admitted before signing off.

As of Fergie, there are a few things she’s holding as top priorities during this time, and insight into them has been shared by one of her pals, Lizzie Cundy.

Ms Cundy shared them in a chat on Channel 5’s Vanessa show and admitted, “her priorities are her children and her grandchildren.”

Furthermore, “I think she (Sarah) needs time to reflect and then maybe come and do an interview and have her truth, give some clarity,” the pal noted too.