Prince William announces the Earthshot Prize Summit

Prince William shares a major update for the Earthshot Prize Summit

Prince William’s initiative, the Earthshot Prize has just announced the start of the Earthshot Prize Summit.

The announcement has been shared on the foundations’ official Instagram account and includes a series of video clips and snippets of behind-the-scenes from the venue.

What is pertinent to mention is that this year’s Awards Night is slated for November 5, 2025 and will take place in Rio de Janeiro.

For this years’ event, Rio de Janeiro has transformed into the Earthshot City, and according to the post “expect a packed programme of events, roundtables and, of course, our Awards Night”.

According to its official website “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.