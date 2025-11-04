Council of Fashion Designers dub A$AP Rocky 'Fashion Icon'

CFDA dubs A$AP Rocky 'Fashion Icon' at the American Museum of Natural History

Designers and celebrities gathered at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday (November 3) as the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) held its annual awards, one of the most significant nights for American fashion.

A$AP Rocky was named Fashion Icon, arriving with Rihanna. He told Reuters his style is driven by instinct, not calculation. “Most of the time, my outfit chooses me,” he said on the red carpet. “My fashion sense depends on how I’m feeling that day… I’m known for bridging the gap between streetwear, high-end and luxury, and making it look seamless.”

Ralph Rucci, honored with a lifetime achievement award, reflected on his career. “It gives you a perspective of what you’ve done in the past that allows you to go forward,” he said, adding that humility is essential to the business.

Actors, athletes and influencers, including Venus Williams and Benito Skinner, also walked the carpet, underscoring how the CFDA Awards, founded in 1980, double as a cultural barometer as well as an industry showcase.