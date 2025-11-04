 
Queen Elizabeth II's ‘Life in Style' fashion exhibition: Everything to know

Queen Elizabeth II’s life’s fashion has been propped up on the world’s stage

Hiba Anjum
November 04, 2025

Queen Elizabeth II’s life and fashion choices are slated to be shown on the world’s stage
Buckingham Palace has just announced an upcoming exhibition in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, and its called ‘Her Life In Style’.

The exhibition is said to be “the largest display of Queen Elizabeth’s II fashion ever mounted” according to the Firm’s official Instagram account.

It will feature approximately 200 items – around half on display for the first time – and “charting the late Queen’s clothing worn in all ten decades of her life”, according to the official announcement.

For those unversed, it will run from The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace on 10 April 2026 and run until 18 October 2026.

According to the caption “This includes clothing worn for milestone family moments such as this crinoline-skirted blue gown and matching bolero jacket worn for her sister Princess Margaret’s wedding in 1960: the last time a full-length dress was worn for a royal wedding in England.”

