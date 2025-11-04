Earthshot Prize Summit unveils the best inventions of 2025

The Earthshot Prize Awards reveal their top picks for the future of fashion

Innovators making a change in the world of fashion have just been hailed on the official Earthshot Prize social media account.

The hat-tipping praise comes as part of the Eartshot Summit even where Prince William’s foundation hailed “partnerships shaping the future of fashion and the best inventions of 2025”, as has been claimed in the caption of its Instagram post.

Number one in the list is Circ Partners and H&M Group which partnered to turn textile waste into new materials. Followed closely by the Coral Vita's 'BrainCoral' which recently was named one of TIME's Best inventions of 2025.

After that the foundation gave a shout out to SOLshare Secures and its record-breaking 8 MWp solar deal with Debonair Group, and last but not the least Nature Metrics which has launched the First South American lab and coastline expedition in Brazil.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed with the prize, according to the Earthshot official website, “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.