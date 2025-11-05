Prince Harry triggers fresh war with King Charles, Prince William

 
King Charles has once more gone from the frying pan and into the fire because of his son Prince Harry

Geo News Digital Desk
November 05, 2025

Prince Harry has yet again plunged his father from the frying pan, and straight into the fire, with his fresh new war of optics, allegedly.

Everything has been broken down by royal commentator and Daily Beast contributor Tom Skyes, on his substack ‘The Royalist’.

There he claims that while sources revealed earlier that regular phone calls have once again resumed between father and son, and many assumed that Harry would ‘avoid overshadowing’ major royal events like Rememberance Sunday slated for November 9th, or even Armistice Day on November 11th, “to make his own gesture,” Instead, “he has triggered a fresh optics war.”

According to Mr Skyes “His team denies any intent to overshadow William’s Rio showcase—featuring Kylie Minogue and attended by global political leaders—but blamed the late announcement on Harry’s lack of International Protected Person status and ongoing security disputes.”

But to the writer that explanation is “unlikely to convinced because when placed alongside someone like his older brother’s trip to Brazil, “a charity dinner in Toronto risks looking modest.”

For those unversed with this trip, the Duke has a lot lined up for Canada. From visiting the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre to attending events in support of veterans on Remembrance Day.

Furthermore, all this will follow a private lunch organized by the True Patriot Love Foundation, a group dedicated to supporting Canadian military members and their families. 

