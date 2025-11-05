Inside Prince Albert's visit to Paraguay: In pictures

Prince Albert’s visit to Paraguay in pictures

Prince Alberto of Monaco recently visited Paraguay and a collection of pictures from his trip have just dropped.

They have all been shared on the official Instagram page of the Monaco Royal Family, that happened yesterday on November 4th, 2025.

For this official visit, his Majesty the Sovereign Prince, accompanied by the Monagasy delegation, went to Itaipú Binacional to visit the famous hydroelectric power plant.

According to a caption that accompanied this collection the program included “the discovery of the production building, the central control room and twenty turbines, as well as a walk through the dam viewpoint, where the Prince signed the golden book and planted a tree.”

For those unversed, the Itaipú Power Plant is located on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, and is considered “one of the most powerful in the world and the first in cumulative amount of energy produced.”

It is also counted as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World by the American Society of Civil Engineers and measures almost 8 km long and 196 m high.

What is also pertinent to mention is that since 1984 it has managed to produce almost 2.6 billion MWh, covering 15% of Brazil's needs and 90% of Paraguay's needs.