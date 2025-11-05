 
King Charles' staffer reveals biggest change to his personality since cancer diagnosis

A major change to King Charles’ personality comes into view, that to at the hands of one of his longest serving staffers

Geo News Digital Desk
November 05, 2025

King Charles marks a major change to his personality
One of King Charles’ longest serving staff members has just been quoted to having noticed a major shift in his personality.

Royal expert Robert Jobson is the one who the staffer admitted this too, that too for his new book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival.

According to one of its claims, “Indeed, his longer-serving staff have detected a change in their employer, whom they feel could occasionally seem rather cold,” the book notes. Because “he's now become more emotional, they say.”

Not only that, but “he's changed some of the habits that once seemed set in stone”, the staffer has said.

“Largely due to advice from Dr Michael Dixon, a seasoned NHS GP and advocate of complementary medicine who was appointed head of the Royal Medical Household after Queen Elizabeth's death.” But “William, too, has urged his father to slow down and listen to his medical team.”

Apart from cancer treatment the King is also said to have undergone a “corrective procedure” for a benign prostate enlargement, back in early January, 2024 as well.

While the details and specifics of the King’s cancer have been kept under wraps, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton also suffered a similar plight right around the same time, but has since gone into remission and is dubbed cancer free.

