Prince William seen with Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes at Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William is striking a pose with Hollywood A-listers at the Earthshot Prize Awards.



The Prince of Wales looks all dapper as he walks alongside singers Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes in Brazil.

For his night out, the future King dons a velvet black suit.

Earlier, William posted another photo speakin about protecting the envrionment.

He captioned the photo: "Bringing together leaders, innovators, and investors for high-impact action at The Earthshot Summit."

"Just hours before the #EarthshotRio Awards and on the eve of the COP30 World Leader’s Summit, the Assembly showcases the bold commitments, new partnerships, and transformative investments that will help scale the solutions of our 2025 Finalists.