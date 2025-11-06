Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs exposed as the father of model's baby

Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs is father to a model's baby

Cardi B's NFL boyfriend Stefon Diggs has been confirmed as the father of Instagram model Aileen Lopera's baby.

The Fashion Nova ambassador launched a paternity suit against Diggs in December 2024 and Lopera's lawyer told Page Six: "The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,"

"Now that the child's paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child."

While the issue of Diggs' paternity has been resolved, Lopera's lawyer told the outlet that the case has not yet been dismissed and "will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve it themselves."

As Lopera welcomed her baby girl in April, at the time of filing she asked the court for legal and physical custody of the child and for Diggs to be given only visitation rights.

She also requested that the American football star pay for her pregnancy and birth expenses, as well as her legal fees.

In July, Diggs responded to the paternity suit by requesting a genetic test to establish fatherhood of the baby, saying he was "not certain" of the paternity.

If the results proved that he is the father, Diggs requested to have joint legal and joint physical custody of his daughter, as well as splitting the pregnancy and birth expenses and lawyer's fees.

It is pertinent to mention that Stefon Diggs has moved on with global super star rapper Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with their first child.