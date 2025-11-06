Seth Rogen reflects on his 'very meta' experience after 'The Studio's Emmy wins

Seth Rogen 'turned down' A-list directors from appearing on 'The Studio'

Seth Rogen recently revealed he has had to spurn some acclaimed directors who wished to appear on The Studio.

While conversing with GQ, the 43-year-old Canadian actor and comedian unveiled that following Martin Scorsese’s Emmy-nominated cameo in the first test episode of the Apple TV+ series The Studio, which garnered attention, many A-list directors desired to become part of the satirical cringe comedy television series.

Rogen had to decline some of his favourite directors’ wishes after The Studio’s first Emmy-winning season, but he did not feel good about his decision.

Articulating his thoughts, the Primetime Emmy Award winner said, “It does feel like I’m running a fake movie studio at times.”

“I’m having directors’ agents call me to pitch their clients to be the directors of fake movies on our show, which is very weird and very meta. And I’m having to actually turn down directors I’m a big fan of because the movie, the fake movie, maybe isn’t quite right for the fake package we have in our heads. So yeah—it’s gotten very strange,” Rogen explained.

Notably, Scorsese appeared on The Studio as himself, and after him, directors such as Ron Howard, Zack Snyder, Parker Finn, Sarah Polley, Olivia Wilde, and Aaron Sorkin have made cameos on the show.