'Relationship between Prince William and Harry is over'

A royal expert has claimed that relationship between Prince William and his estranged brother Harry is over.

According to a report by the Radar Online, royal expert Andrew Lownie, who wrote a recent biography on Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, believes that Harry's actions will have serious consequences for any future major milestone in the monarchy.

The royal expert believes the California-based royal will never get an invitation to William's coronation at this point.

Lownie even thinks that the wayward Harry may even be iced out of his King Charles funeral, when William will be presiding as the reigning monarch.

He said, "Both Andrew and Harry will be banned [from the events].

“The relationship between William and Harry is over."

Meanwhile, a source tells the Radar Online, Harry is trying to outshine William while the Prince of Wales was on a five-day trip to Rio de Janeiro to promote environmental causes and hand out the Earthshot prizes.

The insider said, "Harry is a spoiled brat and wants attention. He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time."

Another source says, "[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were.”

"This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan," the insider sneered.