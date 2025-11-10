Renowned literary figure Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra passes away

Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra in this undated image. — Instagram @arfazehra

Renowned literary figure and educationist Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra passed away on Monday, confirmed writer and academic Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed.

Dr Zehra was a distinguished scholar known for her contributions to literature, education, and culture.

She earned her Master’s degree in Urdu from Government College Lahore and later obtained a PhD in History from the East-West Centre, University of Hawaii.

She served as the principal of Government College for Women, Gulberg, Lahore, from 1986 to 2009. Over the years, Dr Zehra became a respected name in academic and cultural circles for her intellect, eloquence, and dedication to education.

Fluent in seven languages, she was also a member of several educational, administrative, social, and cultural committees, where she actively promoted learning, dialogue, and inclusion.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief over the passing of Dr Zehra, describing her demise as an irreparable loss to Pakistan’s academic & literary community.

“The deceased’s scholarly services and efforts for the promotion of the national language will always be remembered,” he remarked.

President Zardari prayed for peace for the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the family, students, and academic community.