Kris Jenner shares closer look at 2002 couture dress from her 70th birthday

Kris Jenner drops exclusive photos from her Bond-themed 70th birthday

Kris Jenner marked her 70th birthday in signature style, wearing a 23-year-old vintage Givenchy gown to her James Bond–themed celebration in Beverly Hills.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared photos on from the lavish party on Monday, days after turning 70 on November 5. “I feel so blessed to have my precious family and all my beautiful friends come together for one night to celebrate and make these amazing memories together,” she wrote in the first post.

The Kardashians star has been sharing more glimpse from the night ever since, calling it "one of the very best nights" of her entire life in a later post.

For the evening, Jenner wore a red strapless Givenchy Haute Couture dress from Alexander McQueen’s fall/winter 2002 collection, sourced from celebrity-favorite vintage retailer LILY et Cie.

The dress featured ruffled detailing along the bust and a tiered skirt. She completed the look with black opera gloves, a vintage Bvlgari bracelet, and Van Cleef & Arpels earrings. Her updo was styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The event, hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion, had an extensive guest list, includingA-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, and Mark Zuckerberg. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Adele and Rich Paul, attended as couples. Bruno Mars performed during the evening, per TMZ.

Jenner’s daughters—Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner—were joined by Travis Barker, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Jenner’s longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

Earlier this year, Jenner discussed her approach to aging in Vogue Arabia, revealing she had recently updated her facelift. “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she said in the September issue. “I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she added. “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully—meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”