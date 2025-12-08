Dua Lipa enjoys club night with family after wrapping world tour

Dua Lipa is partying hard with her family and friends after wrapping her Radical Optimism Tour.

The Grammy Award winner danced the night with her parents and siblings as her younger brother Gjin Lipa showed off his dj skills in a night club.

Dua, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, grooved to her 19-year-old brother's set in her first outing since marking the end of her world tour after 92 shows on Friday, December 5.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, December 7, the Levitating hitmaker offered a glimpse from her night out over the weekend.

“Dancing like we just finished a world tour or smthn,” she captioned the series of photos and videos.

Among other images in the carousel were photos of the 30-year-old pop star posing with her younger siblings Gjin and sister Rina Lipa.

Her mother Anesa Lipa and father Dukagjin Lipa also made a sweet appearance in one of the snapshots.

Since the completion of her tour after a year and a half, the American-Albanian beauty is spending quality time with her family and friends.

Although she wasn’t away for too long as her family often travel along with her, the latest celebration marked their first outing following her tour completion.