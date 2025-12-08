Sydney Sweeney hits back at social media controversies: 'Insane'

Sydney Sweeney gets candid about insecurities after responding to jeans backlash

Sydney Sweeney might be Hollywood’s darling, but social media does not always portray her in a positive light.

The 28-year-old has faced speculations about her body, her dressing choices, and even her political views since she played her breakthrough role in Euphoria.

The Anyone But You star addressed such widely accepted beliefs about herself during a recent interview with The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried.

Talking about cosmetic procedures and if she gets any alterations done, Sweeney told Allure, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

Syefried chimed in to say that some cosmetic treatments can actually be “really effective once you get older,” but the Christy actress maintained that she is “too scared” of needles.

While commenting on the side-by-side comparisons of her old pictures and recent ones, Sweeney noted, “You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media’s insane.”

This comes after the actress recently shut down the speculations about her jeans ad contributing to the white supremacy agenda.

During one of her recent interviews, Sweeney clarified that she doesn’t need to align her views with a brand in order to work with them. She also added that the eugenics allegation was reading far too much into it.