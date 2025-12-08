Katy Perry makes heartfelt speech after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

 
December 08, 2025

Katy Perry reflected on the 360-degree turn her life has taken since she embarked on the Lifetimes Tour, in an emotional speech as the tour comes to an end.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, December 7, and shared a video recalling all the highlights from her tour, holding her team close.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker began, “[I’m] so grateful, this has been amazing. 90 shows, I think our whole lives have changed. I’m never gonna be the same. I got a lot on the tour, you know. I got love, I got connections, I got community, I got family, I got tea, I got to grow with you guys,” as she got teary-eyed.

The social media post comes only a day after the E.T. songstress celebrated her relationship with Justin Trudeau by sharing a carousel featuring pictures and videos with him.

As Perry shared, she seems to be coming out of the tour in very different life circumstances, as she went through a split with ex-fiancée Orlando Bloom while on this same tour, and began dating the former Canadian prime minister a few months later on tour.

Trudeau, in fact, flew over for quite a few of the Roar singer’s shows in different parts of the world to see her perform and spend time together.

