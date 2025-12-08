Taylor Swift makes special appearance at Chiefs game with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attended their first Chiefs game together amid bridesmaid discussion

Taylor Swift and her bestie Selena Gomez were spotted at the Arrowhead Stadium during Travis Kelce’s game amid ongoing speculations about the Disney alum being a bridesmaid at the Swift-Kelce wedding.

The 35-year-old pop superstar marked her fifth attendance at an NFL game this season, as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7.

While The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker kept her appearance lowkey, just like she has this season, a fan shared a short clip on X, which showed Swift and Gomez in the stands.

The bff cameo at the game comes after it was reported that, despite the Grammy winner asking the Only Murders In the Building star to be her bridesmaid at the upcoming wedding, Gomez politely declined, not wanting to divert attention from Swift.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker's response is similar to Swift's stance at her wedding with Benny Blanco, where the Lover songstress stayed lowkey and enjoyed her friend's big day without outshining her.

However, the bridesmaid negotiations were not officially confirmed.

Although the Disney alum and Swift appeared quite blurry in the pictures shared from the broadcast, on social media, People Magazine confirmed their attendance, and more pictures are expected to follow.