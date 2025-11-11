Lasting peace only possible by reining in terrorist groups including TTP, PM tells Kabul

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, Islamabad, October 30, 2025.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Kabul to rein in militant groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil, framing it as the prerequisite for durable peace in the region.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference on Tuesday, he said a stable Afghanistan is essential for connectivity, growth and prosperity.

“Afghanistan must realise that lasting peace can only be realised by reining in TTP and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory,” he said.

The prime minister noted Pakistan has faced disturbances “both internally and externally” but remained steadfast in pursuing peace and tranquillity.

Recalling the conflict with India earlier in the year, calling it an "unprovoked aggression on the eastern front in May", he said Pakistan’s “highly professional armed forces” mounted swift land and air operations that thwarted enemy designs and demonstrated an “iron resolve” to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Having won the war, we now need to win the peace through sincere and honest efforts,” he added.

He warned that militant groups continue to imperil peace within Afghanistan and beyond its borders. Referring to last month’s attacks on Pakistani border posts from the Afghan side, he said the response was “firm and decisive,” intended to deliver an unforgettable lesson to those who targeted Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated facilitation by friendly countries, Qatar and Turkiye, in talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban authorities, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “abiding commitment” to peace and security through a constructive regional role.

His remarks come as bilateral talks have been suspended at an impasse between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On Friday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been suspended, with “no programme for the fourth round of talks”.

The two sides had opened a third round in Istanbul on Thursday to ease tensions after last month’s deadly border clashes, following an earlier five-day engagement that produced a last-minute interim agreement.

Asif thanked Turkiye and Qatar for their “sincere efforts” to mediate, saying the facilitators had done their best but ultimately lost hope.