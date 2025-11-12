Idris Elba returns in new 'Luther' sequel: Plot, cast, and release details

Idris Elba is all set to reprise his role as a detective in the next Luther movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley will also return alongside Elba in the sequel to 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, based on the popular BBC television show created by Neil Cross.

Advertisement

Jamie Payne will direct the new installment for streaming giant Netflix.

In the forthcoming sequel, Luther is secretly called back into service when a fresh wave of brutality strikes London.

“But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?” asks the official logline.

Talking about the new series, Jamie said, “Neil has yet again, created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together."

"It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley," the director further said.

“I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!" added Jamie.

However, the release date for the new sequel has not been announced yet.