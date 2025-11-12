Student recounts terror attack at Cadet College Wana foiled by Pakistan Army

This collage shows security forces rescuing students from Cadet College Wana, South Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which came under terrorist attack. — Reporter

Explosion heard as we were preparing for drill competition: cadet.

Says teachers urged students to remain calm after suicide blast.

Militants cornered in one block, eliminated later: commander



WANA: A rescued student of Cadet College Wana recounted the tense moments of Saturday night's foiled terrorist attack by India-sponsored Fitna Al-Khawarij, saying that they heard a loud explosion just when they were preparing for a drill competition.

"All of us were on the parade ground doing drills when the suicide blast occurred," the cadet narrated, and added moments later, their teachers immediately took charge and urged everyone to stay calm.

Advertisement

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), heinous and cowardly terrorists backed by India attempted to breach the perimeter security of the college on Monday, ramming an explosive-laden vehicle on the main gate, resulting in its collapse and damage to adjacent infrastructure.

The military's media wing said that two terrorists were killed on the spot, while three were cornered inside the college — who were later killed by security forces.

Reflecting on those tense moments, the cadet said, “The teachers instructed us to stay calm, assuring us that soldiers of the Pakistan Army had reached the scene.”

The cadet said they soon realised who was behind the assault.

“We knew the attack was carried out by the enemies of education,” he said, and added, “No matter what they do, they can't keep us away from education.”

The cadet said that the Pakistan Army soldiers moved us safely from the college to a secure location.

Operation Commander Colonel Muhammad Tahir said that a suicide bomber blew himself up near the college gate, with other militants attempting to force their way in and take students hostage.

“A suicide attacker blew himself up, and other militants tried to enter through the gate,” he said.

“Our security forces responded immediately and prevented the attackers from reaching the students.”

Colonel Tahir said the militants were cornered to a specific block and neutralised in a decisive operation conducted between 10 and 10:30pm after the safe evacuation of all cadets, teachers, and other staff.

“All the attackers were killed,” he confirmed.