Prince William makes a video call to issue an emotional message

Prince William gets emotional in a private message: Watch

Prince William has just been seen leaving a rather emotional message to the son of the late conservationist ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin.

In the video call the Prince of Wales started right off the bat by hailing Robert’s chances at winning and said he has a “seriously good chance” ahead of his Dancing With The Stars contest performance.

“we have a special call, I don’t know who it is but lets see”, the star started by saying, before Prince William’s image showed up in the video call.

In the video the Prince had on a white shirt and tie, and carried a smile on his face when he said, “Hey Robert how are you doing”.

The heir’s first words left Robert gushing and saying things like “oh my goodness, how are you?” and “oh my God”.

After the intiail surprise the video showed Robert asking Prince William “how was Rio?” referencing the Earthshot Prize Awards that just concluded this year.

To his question the prince responded by saying, “…[inaudible] really well the finalists this year are really going to go out and save the world,” but “we’re missing you Robert” he added. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here!"

The heir continued talking and turned to his partner and added, “Bindi you need to get him in as much glitter as you can—you guys have got a seriously good chance at winning this so just the best of luck on the show”.

For those unversed Robert, originally from Australia hosts I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in Australia.

Despite his experience on reality TV he is also a fan of wildlife photography, a passion similar to his dad who passed away by a stingray injury to the heart while filming an underwater documentary, when Robert was just two years old.

In the end Robert showered the prince back with gratitude and said, “it means the absolute world thank you so much, see you soon”