King Charles takes center stage in new magazine cover

King Charles becomes front page news on a magazine

King Charles has just turned up front page, on the cover of Country Life Magazine, and its all about his gardens at Sandringham.

The entire issue has even been shared to the Royal Instagram page and shows the King standing with a walking stick, in khakis, a light blue shirt, a signet ring, a brown belt and brown shoes that tie the whole thing together.

The piece dives into the King’s “splendid restoration of Sandringham” and its caption reads, “over the past three years, His Majesty The King has overseen a remarkable restoration of the gardens at Sandringham — reviving historic landscapes, reimagining formal parterres and creating new spaces of reflection and natural beauty for visitors to enjoy.

It concludes with a mention of all the things he’s done since his time as Prince of Wales to King of England and says, From the newly designed Topiary Garden to the Acer Glade and Magnolia Walk, each corner reflects His Majesty’s lifelong commitment to horticulture, heritage and sustainability.”

