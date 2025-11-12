Buckingham Palace celebrates recipients of royal honors

Windsor Castle kicks off its celebratory tribute to all those who received royal honors

Buckingham Palace has just seen more people receiving royal honors this morning and pictures from the event at Windsor Castle have even been shared, to commemorate the moment.

For those unversed with the honor itself it is an opportunity for a select few into the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Those celebrated in this round included Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly for her Services to Broadcasting.

Secondly was former EastEnders star Anita Dobson who received her honor for Services to Charitable Fundraising and Philanthropy.

Lastly was Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin, who received The King’s Police Medal. Reason being, her investigation led to the conviction of Met police officer Wayne Couzens, in the case of the 2021 murder of Sarah Everard, according to the BBC.

