King Charles' final blow leaves Andrew devastated and alone

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

Andrew haunted by fall from grace as he faces move from Royal Lodge
King Charles’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his remaining royal titles has left the disgraced royal shattered and isolated, new report has revealed.

According to Radar Online, the “disgraced” royal, now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, broke down in anger and disbelief after reading King’s official statement.

The decision has “broken” his “spirit,” with sources revealing he wanders the halls of his 30-room Royal Lodge, that he has been asked to vacate.

They revealed that the former Duke of York mutters about betrayal as he faces being moved to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate.

Speaking of his condition, the source said Andrew is “living like a ghost," adding, "He wanders the halls of the Lodge in silence and mutters about betrayal.”

Adding to it, the insider revealed that the formal statement issued by the monarch had the words “the King has been pleased” written in the, which also left Andrew upset.

“What really gutted him was that single word – 'pleased.' He keeps saying, 'He didn't have to say it like that,'" the insider revealed.

They further noted that Andrew's fall from grace has left him "a man raging at shadows and ghosts of titles past."

