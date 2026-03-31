Princess Beatrice’s Hollywood linked romance circle exposed

Princess Beatrice has long been at the centre of a glittering social web where royals, models, musicians and other connections collide.

Long before she found her loving bird Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice’s love life had a royal introduction twist.

It was her cousin, Prince William who reportedly played matchmaker, introducing her to then-boyfriend Dave Clarke at a lively 2006 party.

The soirée itself had serious Hollywood pedigree was hosted by Sean, the son of Bond legend Pierce Brosnan.

Sean, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight, once moved in the same elite circles as Beatrice, with the pair attending a string of high-profile gatherings together.

Now 42, he’s carved out a quieter yet intriguing path, balancing acting roles including a recent turn in Waiting for Godot with work as a psychotherapist.

Beatrice and Dave Clarke's romance came to an end in 2016. But her address book didn’t lose its sparkle.

Alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie, she counts an enviable lineup of A-list names among her inner circle.

Ellie Goulding whose 2019 wedding Beatrice attended, supermodel Karlie Kloss, and society entrepreneur Alice Naylor-Leyland.