Prince Harry's texts exposed with journalist who called him ‘Mr Mischief'

Prince Harry’s court fight has taken an unexpected turn, giving full April Fool’s Day vibes.



Freshly revealed messages show the Duke of Sussex in conversation with Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday journalist.

The exchanges include nicknames, kisses signed off as “mwah,” and references to “movie snuggles.”

It began in 2011 after a weekend party with mutual friends, when Prince Harry messaged Griffiths on Facebook.

Griffiths called him “Mr Mischief.” He called her “sugar.”

The messages also include jokes about outdrinking her, chat about missed parties.

In one message, Harry said he wished he’d been there “especially now that you’re there.”

He joked about being stuck at a dull charity dinner, “begging them for money,” while wishing for more of the same chaos.

When Griffiths who called him “H Bomb” mentioned another gathering, he replied he was stuck doing army duties but would otherwise have been there “playing and then drinking u under the table.”

The messages between them now appear to sit awkwardly alongside Harry’s earlier claim in court that he met her only once and cut off contact as soon as he realised she was a journalist.

These exchanges have emerged as part of his high-profile legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.