Prince Harry surprises crowd by calling attendees his source of hope

Prince Harry took a moment away from the stage at the IAPP Global Summit 2026 to sit down with Joe Jones, the organisation’s Director of Research.

The candid conversation revealed a surprisingly heartfelt side of the Duke of Sussex.

When Jones posed the question, “What gives you hope?” Harry didn’t pause.

“Everybody in this room,” he replied, turning the spotlight on the privacy professionals, tech experts, and policymakers gathered in Washington, D.C.

He went on to express his gratitude, saying, “I would like to say to everybody here, thank you for what you do.”

The Duke’s appearance on Tuesday came just weeks after it was confirmed he won’t be joining his father in Washington, D.C. next month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled for a high-profile state visit to the U.S., celebrating 250 years of American independence.