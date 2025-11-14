Has Zayn Malik really rejoined ‘One Direction’: Here’s truth

The reports of Zayn Malik officially rejoining One Direction have sent the fanbase into a frenzy, but a closer look at the facts reveals that a reunion is not currently happening.

The speculation about the reunion started when fans reportedly noticed an update to the company of the band, PPM Music Limited was observed on the UK’s Companies House registry.

A filing from November 3, showed a change to Zayn’s registered address. Due to this minor administrative change, it was speculated that Zaym was reinstated as an “active director,” as reported by The Sun.

This made headlines globally that he rejoined the group he left back in 2015.

But, as per official records, there is no confirmation of him as an active director role within the company that was terminated back in June, 2016.

Currently the industry executives are acting as active directors not the band members themselves.

While Zayn, along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, is still listed as a person with "significant control,” a standard legal status for original shareholders, this is not a new development and does not indicate a musical comeback.

The rumour gained emotional traction following the death of former bandmate Liam Payne in 2024, with sources suggesting that the remaining band members have grown closer.

There may be chances of future reunion, but for now the recent company filing does not indicate a concrete proof pointing to Zayn’s rejoining as there are no confirmation from official sources.

Why Zayn Malik left One Direction?

Zayn Malik left One Direction in March 2015 citing that he wanted to be a normal guy who could enjoy some private time away from the intense spotlight.

Later, it was stated that the primary motive behind this move was to pursue a solo music career and gain creative control as his R&B influenced aspirations didn’t align with the pop-rock style of the band.

Growing tensions among the band members are also seen as the potential reason he left the group.