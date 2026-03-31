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Spain draws red line: No US war flights over Spanish territory

Spain defies Washington, closes skies to American warplanes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

Spain draws red line: No US war flights over Spanish territory
Spain draws red line: No US war flights over Spanish territory

Spain has extended its opposition to the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran by closing its national airspace for American warplanes.

The announcement was made by Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles on Monday, March 30.

This move is based on Spain’s previous refusal to allow its airspace for jointly operated at Rotas and Morón in Southern Andalusia for war-linked operations.

While talking to reporters, Robles stated: “We will not authorise the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran. This was made perfectly clear to the American military from the very beginning.”

The Spanish Prime Minister has emerged as one of Europe’s most vocal critics of the war, which started in late February.

While describing the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, he described the campaign as “profoundly illegal,” “justifiable,” and “reckless.”

This airspace restriction requires US military aircraft to fly around the Iberian Peninsula, either over the eastern Atlantic or French airspace, to reach targets in the Middle East. Emergency landings remain allowed.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo recognizes the strain the decision might cause in the relationship with the US, yet it is in compliance with Spain’s “commitment not to participate in or contribute to a war initiated unilaterally and against international law.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened trade retaliation against Madrid for denying base access.

Responding to Madrid’s decision, a White House official said that the U.S. military is “meeting or surpassing all of its goals” and “does not need help from Spain.”

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