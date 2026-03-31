‘Go get your own oil’: Trump humiliates UK in explosive rant over Iran war

.S. President Donald Trump has launched an extraordinary attack on the United Kingdom and other allies, telling them to “go get your own oil” from the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, the President warn that “the USA won’t be there to help you anymore.”

The declaration was made in a fiery post on Truth Social, where Trump lashed out at countries particularly mentioning UK that refused to participate in U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran.

He wrote: “Build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You will have to start learning how to fight for yourself, just like you weren’t there for us.”

The fiery comment came amid U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the sentiment at a Pentagon briefing, taking aim at the Royal Navy.

Hegseth said: “Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well.”

This is already having a significant impact on motorists in the UK, as petrol prices have gone up by 14%, followed by a 27% increase in diesel fuel prices.

An emergency COBRA meeting is expected to be held by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to address the growing economic consequences.